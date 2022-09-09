Teammates’ Rivalry Continues as Kyle Larson Beats Chase Elliot at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE



Although Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson race for the same team at Hendrick Motorsports, hardly do they behave like teammates when they’re both fighting for the same victory.

After last Sunday’s confrontation at Watkins Glen International, they are not likely to feel like teammates anymore.

In case you missed it, Larson overtook Elliott after crashing into him and causing him to miss the turn with five laps left, then held off AJ Allmendinger to go ahead and clinch victory. Keep in mind that Larson’s last victory came all the way back in late February, after a close encounter with his teammate.

After Sunday’s race, Larson seemed apologetic about the encounter with Chase Elliot. He stated that he was not proud of it, saying that crashing into his teammate was something he tried to avoid, but at the time, “it was my best chance of success.”

A lot of good things haven’t come my way this year. In the end, I believe I did what was necessary to help our playoff chances,” he said.

Elliot is Showing Signs of Frustration

When asked about his teammate after the race, Elliott was cordial, but his anger was clear. “I simply got beaten,” Elliott said while congratulating Kyle. “I did my best… but came in last and didn’t win the competition.”

Well, we all understand Elliot’s frustration, especially if you’ve ever been run off the road after getting your car pimped to look like a real race car, such as having your windows tinted by the best window tinting Denver expert.

Having won the regular season title, Elliott has secured 15 playoff points, which is the same as three victories. When determining who advances to the postseason, the team that finishes in second place receives 10 points.

Two weeks from now, Elliott will have a 10- to 20-point lead over the rest of the playoff contenders. When pressed to explain, Elliott just said, “Fifteen points.” Jeff Andrews, the team president, said that Elliott’s response was acceptable.

“It’s natural to feel that way under the circumstances. Next week we’ll have a discussion about it,” Andrews said. Hopefully, the discussion will serve as an inspiration to Elliot.

Larson’s Response

Larson stated he was not surprised by Elliott’s dissatisfaction and that Elliott had invited the incident by positioning himself on the perimeter of the line.

“If I were in his situation, I’d be justifiably unhappy, too,” Larson added. “If I were to choose the left lane, I’d know the risks involved.

This is the recommended line of attack, but there is a chance that the man on the right side may capitalize on the Turn 1 exit if he gets a strong start.”

It’s conceivable that these two drivers will be in a similar predicament again. As Larson put it, “We’re going to see one another a lot, whether it at the shop, at the track, or on the racetrack.”

Conclusion

With one race remaining in the regular season and 15 victories, every driver who has won this year has secured a position in the playoffs.

Aside from Busch, who has missed five races in a row due to head damage sustained in a collision at Pocono, all of the others had secured by Sunday.

Even though Busch won’t be at Daytona, he’s still guaranteed to make the playoffs as long as he finishes in the top 30 in points.

As we wait for the next Kyle-Elliot confrontation, this is a great time to get your car’s overall look enhanced by the best Denver window tinting professionals.