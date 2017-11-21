Teams penalized for loose/missing lug nuts at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced penalties for three teams, two in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and another in the Xfinity Series, for loose and/or missing lug nuts at the end of races during the Ford Championship Weekend Nov. 17-19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jason Ratcliff was fined $20,000 and issued a one-race suspension, because the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Matt Kenseth had multiple lug nuts loose or missing after Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup Series race. Ratcliff will not have to serve that suspension during the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500, the next series points-paying race, because he is moving to one of JGR’s Xfinity Series teams next season.

Also in the Cup Series, Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski was fined $10,000, because the No. 2 car had a lug nut loose or missing after Sunday’s race.

Phil Gould, crew chief on the No. 16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ryan Reed in the Xfinity Series was fined $5,000, because the No. 16 had a lug nut loose or missing after Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300.

