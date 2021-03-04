Ten teams fined for lug nut violations at Homestead-Miami

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Cars race as the sun sets during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued penalties to 10 teams for improperly secured lug nuts during the Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend that included Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Six Cup Series crew chiefs were fined $10,000 apiece for one loose or missing lug nut, while four Xfinity crew chiefs received $5,000 for the same violation.

Cup Series crew chiefs penalized included Randall Burnett, crew chief on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team of Tyler Reddick; Alan Gustafson, crew chief for Chase Elliott on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott; Ben Beshore, crew chief for Kyle Busch on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team; James Small, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr.; Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer; and Phil Surgen crew chief for Ross Chastain on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team.

Xfinity crew chiefs fined included Taylor Moyer, crew chief on the No. 8 JR Motorsports team of Josh Berry; Jason Trinchere, crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team; Jeff Meendering, crew chief for Brandon Jones on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team; and Mike Setzer, crew chief on the No. 51 owned and driven by Jeremy Clements.

NASCAR also disqualified Tyler Reddick and the No. 23 Our Motorsports team’s finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after the car failed to meet minimum height requirements in post-race inspection. Reddick took the checkered flag in the second position but was credited with a last-place (40th) finish.

