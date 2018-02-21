Terrance Cox drops racial discrimination lawsuit against NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Terrance Cox has dropped his $500 million racial discrimination lawsuit against NASCAR, according to a report from ESPN’s Bob Pockrass. Cox’s notice of voluntary dismissal stats that Cox dropped his suit when NASCAR agreed to not seek fees, expenses or sanctions from him.

NASCAR disputed Cox’s claims of discrimination with the following statement:

“From the very outset, Terrance Cox’s allegations were baseless publicity stunts without any merit or factual backing. We are not surprised that Mr. Cox has chosen to drop this matter, and we remain committed to providing a working environment that promotes diversity, equality and respect for one another in everything we do.”

Cox and his attorney declined the opportunity to comment.

Cox filed his suit in 2016, claiming NASCAR wouldn’t let his Diversity Motorsports Racing team compete through the sanctioning body’s Drive for Diversity program and discouraged potential sponsors from working with his team, instead encouraging those potential sponsors to back Caucasion-owned race teams.

Cox also named comedian and talk show and game show host Steve Harvey as a partner in the race team. Harvey, though, said he was not Cox’s partner in the race team, because he had no interest in owning race cars. Harvey also said he partnered with Cox in a previous non-racing project but cut ties with him because of Cox’s shady behavior.

