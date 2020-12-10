The five best venues to watch a NASCAR race at

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag, waved by former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to start the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Since its first event all the way back in 1949, NASCAR has held competitions in 48 different states and venues throughout the U.S. The sports company has produced some of the best and most entertaining auto car races in history, slowly but surely becoming a cultural phenomenon in the lower, southern part of the country.

NASCAR has also amassed a huge fan following, with engaged crowds and online communities of thousands. Especially since the expansion of legal sports wagering across the U.S. and free bets from leading bookmakers available in the sport, snagging a seat at a live NASCAR competition means fans can watch their wagers play out in real time. But if you’re a long-time follower, you already know that a great racetrack paired with an enthusiastic, cheering crowd is the heartbeat of auto racing. Let’s take a look at some of the best locations to watch a NASCAR race.

Daytona International Speedway

Home of the famous annual Daytona 500, one of the most important competitions in NASCAR, it’s no surprise that the Daytona International Speedway tops the list as the best spot to witness a race. A six-minute drive from Daytona Beach, this racetrack is not only the proud host of the “Great American Race,” but also the spot where the new season starts each year. If you’re a NASCAR fan and haven’t been to sunny Daytona, Florida, you probably need to plan a trip right now.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Most popular for its super speedy half-mile track, the Bristol Motor Speedway located in Bristol, Tennessee, is a highly anticipated venue for NASCAR fans because of its dome-style seating and concrete track features which make it one of the loudest places to see a race. If you’re looking for an entertaining show unlike any other, the BMS, nicknamed “Thunder Valley,” does not disappoint.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The most historic racetrack on the list, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been the home to a variety of NASCAR races for over 100 years. Of course, the venue is symbolic for hosting another huge competition in the sport, the Indy 500. While you’re there, head on down to the racetrack’s museum of the same name, home to the venue’s Hall of Fame that showcases greatness in auto car racing.

Talladega Superspeedway

As you can probably infer from its name, the Talladega Superspeedway is the place to be if you want to watch an adrenaline-filled race as cars zoom past each other going upwards of 200 mph. If you’re looking for a classic NASCAR experience, Sweet Home Alabama is your place.

Texas Motor Speedway

One of the largest tracks on the NASCAR schedule, the Texas Motor Speedway hosts 1.5 miles of asphalt and an oval-like arena that fills thousands. If you’re headed down to the Loan Star state anytime soon, be sure to check out this gem that recently got a renovation makeover.