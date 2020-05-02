The N-ASCAR Twitch scandal

DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 04: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Clover Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 04, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Many drivers and racers across motorsport are turning to virtual racing as an opportunity to stay in form during the downtime as previously scheduled events are pushed back a little further and some still set to face possible cancellation.

Many are turning to alternatives to keep themselves entertained as lockdowns have us stuck at home throughout the day – movies and tv series have become a big part of our day as companies such as Netflix have had to reduce the quality of their HD service to accompany the larger data usage during this time, many have been turning to mobile gaming as an array of bingo sites not on gamstop find an increase in usage to prevent boredom, and to game streaming services such as Twitch where we’re now seeing our favourite superstars and athletes are showing a different side of themselves online as they try to occupy their usually very busy schedules in very different ways.

There are those who have taken this step very much in stride, F1 superstar Lando Norris is one of these as he has established himself as a successful part time streamer, and as the F1 season is seeing an extension in its delay, his increasing screen time showing off his personality and a growing fan base, but not all have been so fortunate.

Many NASCAR and IndyCar racers have been getting together on the iRacing platform, a virtual racing game, with many also setting up on the streaming platform to have some interaction with their fans, but it’s also easy for some to forget that everything they’re saying is being broadcast to a large audience as hopeful superstar Kyle Larson forgot. During one of these iRacing streams, the NASCAR driver let slip a racial slur to which many of his colleagues expressed an immediate reaction – the reaction from sponsors have been a little mixed as McDonalds have been quite clear that the contract with Larson was to be immediately terminated, but Plan B Sales had said they would stand behind him during the momentary lapse in judgement. The Chip Ganassi Racing team, however, weren’t so confident in offering their support as they had released a statement saying that his actions were unacceptable, and as such the driver has been let go from the team.

The driver has since apologised and stated that his words were unacceptable as another driver in Bubba Wallace also found himself losing a sponsor following a bad race on the iRacing platform – calls are now being put forward to show just how important the platform is for NASCAR and racers in general however, as time goes on and uncertainty builds around when races could begin to take place again, the fan support and entertainment that it offers as well as the opportunity for drivers themselves to stay in form is invaluable, and no doubt many other athletes will be looking across in envy as their ability to practice is severely limited.