Thinking of getting into car racing? Six things you need to know

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Perhaps you are hooked on the Grand Prix or love watching NASCAR racing and have always dreamed of doing similar. Maybe your child is showing interest, and you think car racing would be a fulfilling hobby for them to pursue. If you or someone in your family have a dream to race cars, there are a few things you should know first. Carrying out a bit of research and having some knowledge will help you get started and could make it a lot easier. Here are 6 things you need to know if you are thinking of getting into car racing.

How to get started

Although there is no higher age limit when it comes to car racing, the younger you are, the better. If you think your child is showing particular enthusiasm or would be good at it, go-karting is a great place to start. Find out if there is a karting venue nearby and see how they get on with it. You will know pretty quickly if they have a natural flair for it.

If they are very young, you may even want to buy a kart or compact vehicle and consider teaching them yourself. Professional lessons are widely available for all age groups and skill levels, and so might also be something worth looking into further. Children from as young as five get into racing go-karts, in particular, so don’t be under the impression that it’s an adult-only hobby.

It’s not a cheap hobby

The reality is that keeping a car well maintained and up to speed doesn’t come cheap. Your vehicle needs to be safe to drive, so if a part needs replacing, or repairs are needed, it could cost you a fair bit.

The other thing to bear in mind is that most racing cars are not legal to be driven on public roads, so you will also encounter the expense of having them transported elsewhere. Many people buy a vehicle to transport their cars around as it works out cheaper in the long run.

Vehicle maintenance

Many people who race also do a lot of their own maintenance. For many, it’s to keep costs down, while for others is a great way to find out more about the vehicles and how they work. Pottering around working on your vehicle is also a great way to pass the time.

If mechanics aren’t your thing, you might enjoy focussing on the bodywork of your vehicle. From adding decals to using clear coat paint to give it a phenomenal shine, there are lots of things you can do to keep your car looking spot on.

Protective clothing

Racing can be dangerous, and so protection is paramount, which is why there are clothing and accessories designed specifically for racing. In the event of an impact, your head needs to be fully protected, and so a helmet is crucial. A head restraint and a frontal head restraint are also needed to lower the strain on the neck muscles and reduce the risk of injury. These can be very expensive, but as many racing injuries can be severe and even lead to death, it’s worth spending the extra to give you peace of mind that you will be as safe as possible.

Gloves are advisable and, in some cases, essential when driving at higher speeds. They will not only help you to keep your grip on the wheel but can also protect your hands from fire and heat. Fire-resistant overalls are another necessity when it comes to racing.

Where to keep your vehicle

If you do end up purchasing a racing vehicle, you will need to store it somewhere, so be mindful of that before going ahead. A garage is an ideal place but if you don’t have one, find out if there are any available for rent in your area. A lock-up would also be perfect and will give you ample space to maintain and upgrade your vehicle as and when needed.

Insurance

If you own a racing vehicle then, just like any other car, you must take out insurance, and it’s not only your vehicle that you should cover. As well as cover for damage or loss to your vehicle, you should have insurance that will cover you in the event of an accident. If you get badly hurt or injured, you could be out of action for months, so critical illness cover and life insurance is a must.