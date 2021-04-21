Three crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations after Richmond Raceway weekend

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 17: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Safeway Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 17, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s penalty report following the Richmond (Va.) Raceway weekend that included races for the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck series and culminated in Sunday’s running of the Toyota Owners 400 by the Cup Series included three fines for loose/missing lug nuts.

Two Cup Series crew chiefs — Rudy Fugle, crew chief on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron, and Mike Hillman, crew chief on the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team of Cody Ware — each were fined $10,000 after their cars had one improperly-secured lug nut at the end of Sunday’s race at Richmond.

Erik Phillips, crew chief on the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team of John Hunter Nemechek in the Truck Series, was fined $2,500 for the same rules violation at the end of Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Truck Series race. Nemechek and the No. 4 team won the Richmond race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series had the weekend off.

