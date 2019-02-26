Three crew chiefs fined for lug nuts during NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR fined three crew chiefs for loose/missing lug nuts after the tripleheader weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Two Cup Series crew chiefs were penalized $10,000 each. Derek Stamets, crew chief on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team of Darrell Wallace Jr., and Mike Wheller, crew chief on the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto, were fined because each of their cars had one lug nut loose or missing in post-race inspection.

Benedetto and Wallace finished 26th and 27th, respectively.

In the Truck Series, Joel Shear Jr., crew chief on the No. 13 ThorSport Racing entry of Johnny Sauter, was fined $2,500 for one loose or missing lug nut after Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200.

Sauter finished second.

