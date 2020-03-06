Three fines issued for lug nut issues after Auto Club Speedway race weekend

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR handed down fines to three teams for lug nut rules violations after the Auto Club Speedway race weekend in Fontana, Calif., that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Auto Club 400 for the Cup Series and also included a Saturday race for the Xfinity Series, the Production Alliance Group 300.

NASCAR fined Randall Burnett, crew chief on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team of Tyler Reddick, and Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer in the Cup Series $10,000 for having a lug nut loose or missing after the Auto Club 400.

In the Xfinity Series, Dave Rogers, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Riley Herbst, was fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut at the end of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Herbst was runner-up in the Production Alliance Group 300.

Reddick finished 11th and Custer 18th in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

