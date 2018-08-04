Tony Stewart, Dale Jr. on the NASCAR dirt bandwagon

By AMANDA VINCENT

Without fail, every year after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series runs its one dirt race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, conversation of a desire for NASCAR’s other two national divisions — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity — to run a dirt race heats up. After this year’s edition of the Eldora Dirt Derby last month, retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart got in on the conversation.

“Maybe one of these days, we’ll get an Xfinity or a Cup race here, because we’ve proven you can run the vehicles here, and we’ve proven that the truck drivers that have never been on dirt before can set there and get around this track really well,” Stewart said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “If a truck can get around here, an Xfinity car or a Cup car can get around here as well, too. So, who knows? Maybe, you know, like I said, I never dreamed we’d have a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race here, but maybe the dream will start now that maybe we can get an Xfinity race here in the future, too.”

Stewart is the owner of Eldora Speedway. He raced on dirt before and throughout his NASCAR career and continues to race dirt sprint cars since retiring at the end of the 2016 Cup Series season.

Another retired driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who owns the Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports echoed Stewart’s sentiments via Twitter.

“Hey @TonyStewart, this @XfinityRacing owner would love to have a race @EldoraSpeedway on the schedule,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “What say you @NASCAR? Let’s do this already!”

Fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, though, isn’t keen on the idea, at least when it comes to the Cup Series.

“I’m cool with it [an Xfinity Series race at Eldora]. I think it would be fun to see, one, “Busch said on NBCSN’s “NASCAR America” show. “Two, I think it’s great that the trucks have that; let’s leave it special for the trucks. (Trucks) haul around dirt all the time. My Toyota Camry ain’t gonna go around out there and haul around dirt.”

Instead, Busch thinks attention should be more focused on more short tracks for the Truck and Xfinity series.

“I think Trucks and Xfinity should be doing more [short tracks] than the mile-and-a-half stuff,” Busch said. “Trucks and Xfinity should go to Pensacola [Five Flags Speedway, go to Nashville [Fairgrounds Speedway], South Boston [Speedway in Virginia] and Hickory [Motor Speedway in North Carolina and make those races that anybody can sign up to run.”

Another Cup Series driver, Kyle Larson, despite coming from a dirt background and still racing on dirt when time permits, concurs with Busch, at least when it comes to a Cup Series race on dirt.

“Tony is probably going to get mad, but I would like to see it (the schedule) just stay as it is,” Larson said. “Xfinity, maybe, but I wouldn’t like to see Cup on dirt. To me, Cup belongs on the pavement and real road course tracks (a dig at the upcoming race on the roval oval-road course hybrid track at Charlotte Motor Speedway).”

