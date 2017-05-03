Tony Stewart drives one of A.J. Foyt’s cars before Indianapolis 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series three-time championship driver Tony Stewart will make a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his home state of Indiana from behind the wheel of A.J. Foyt’s 1961 Indy 500-winning car before the 2017 edition of the race May 28.

“I’m so excited that I get to drive this awesome Indy 500 winning AJ Foyt car before this years Indy 500,” Stewart ( @TonyStewart ) tweeted, along with a photo of himself sitting in the car.

Foyt is a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner. His first win came in 1961.

Stewart has said publicly several times over the years that Foyt is his racing hero. And when Stewart left Joe Gibbs Racing to become co-owner at driver at the newly-named Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009, he carried the No. 14 on his car throughout the duration of the remainder of his NASCAR driving career in honor of his hero.

Stewart ran full-time in IndyCar (then the Indy Racing Leage) for three full-time seasons from 1996-1998 (1996 was only a three-race season), with his last season in the series coinciding with a significant presence in the NASCAR Xfinity (then-Busch) Series. Stewart also returned to run the Indianapolis 500 two additional times in 1999 and 2001, running double-duty days that also included the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race. He finished fifth in his second Indy 500 in 1997. In his final Indianapolis 500, he finished sixth.

Stewart’s presence during 2017 Indianapolis 500 pre-race ceremonies will mark the second time in three seasons that NASCAR has had a presence in the festivities, as Jeff Gordon drove the pace car there in 2015.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)