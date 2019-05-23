Tony Stewart leads NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2020 selection

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Stewart leads a class of 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees that also includes Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson. The 2020 class, voted on at the Charlotte, N.C., Convention Center on Wednesday officially will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 31, 2020.

The 2020 class carries a strong Joe Gibbs Racing presence will the inclusion of team owner Gibbs and two of his former drivers, Stewart and Labonte.

Stewart and Gibbs were among the top-three vote getters, with Stewart’s name appearing on 88 percent the ballots cast and Gibbs’ on 72 percent. Wilson tied Gibbs with 72 percent of the vote. Baker’s name appeared on 70 percent of the ballots, and 67 percent of the ballots cast included Labonte’s name.

Stewart raced full-time in NASCAR’s top series from 1999 through 2016, driving for JGR from 1999 through 2008 before becoming half owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009. He won three Cup Series championships, two as driver for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing entry in 2002 and 2005 and in 2011 as owner/driver of the No. 14 SHR entry. He won 49 of 618 Cup Series races, including five of the 10 playoff races in his final championship season and three wins in his rookie season. Stewart also won an additional Cup Series championship as a car owner with Kevin Harvick as driver in 2014.

“Tony has achieved success across so many racing disciplines during his incredible career,” Toyota Racing Development USA President David Wilson said. “From sprint cars to open-wheel racing and stock cars, Tony is passionate about this sport and is a true competitor. While he competed for Toyota for a short period of time, we are honored to include him amongst the incredible list of Toyota NASCAR Cup winners.”

Gibbs, a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach, began Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992 and has since won four Cup Series championships (Labonte in 2000, Stewart in 2002 and 2005 and Kyle Busch in 2015) and five NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. He is third on the all-time wins list for Cup Series owners with 164.

“Joe is a staple in the Toyota family, believing in our NASCAR vision since partnering with Toyota in 2008,” Wilson said. “With nine NASCAR titles to his name, including Toyota’s first Cup Series championship in 2015, Joe is a true legend. As the first person ever to be both a Pro Football Hall of Famer and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, we can all attest that there is no one more deserving.”

Labonte is one of four drivers with driver championships in both the Cup and Xfinity Series and one of 27 drivers with race wins in all three of NASCAR’s national series, also including the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. After two Cup Series starts in 1991, the same year he won the Busch (now-Xfinity Series title, Labonte went full-time Cup Series racing in 1993. He won 21 times in 729-career starts and was Cup Series champion in 2000.

“A champion in both the Xfinity and Cup Series, Bobby has been long-deserving of this honor as a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee,” Wilson said. “Coming from a family of racers, Bobby quickly established himself as a race-winning driver who commanded respect in the garage and on the track. We’re proud to have had him in our Toyota family during his final full-time season in the Cup Series and want to congratulate him on this honor.”

Baker impacted NASCAR from behind wheel and behind the microphone. His 19-win Cup Series career included a win in the fastest Daytona 500 on record in 1980. He also became the first driver to surpass the 200 mph mark on a closed course that year during a test at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. His Cup Series driving career spanned 1959 through 1992. During that time, he contested 700 races. After hanging up his helmet he worked on NASCAR broadcasts for the now-defunct Nashville Network and CBS. Later, he was a fixture on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wilson’s induction into the Hall of Fame is based on his merits as an engine builder and crew chief. His engines powered David Pearson to Cup Series titles in 1968 and 1969 and Benny Parsons to the 1973 championship. His engines were under hoods for 109 wins and 123 poles in the Cup Series. As a crew chief, Wilson won three Daytona 500s — with Baker in 1980 and Cale Yarborough in 1983 and 1984. As previously mentioned, Baker’s 1980 Daytona 500 victory remains the fastest Daytona 500 in history. He was a crew chief in NASCAR’s top Series between 1979 and 1995, winning 19 races in 246 starts.

Mike Stefanik, Ray Fox and Hershel McGriff were the next three candidates in Hall of Fame voting.

Edsel Ford II also was announced as the 2020 recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. He will be recognized on NASCAR Hall of Fame induction night. Ford is a longtime executive of the automotive manufacturing company bearing his family’s name. Positions he has held at Ford Motor Company include President and Chief Operating Officer. He also has served as Director of International Speedway Corporation.

“We’ve been in the NASCAR business for a long time,” Ford said. “I think this will be a great honor for Ford as it is a great honor for me. Our NASCAR presence has almost been since day one, I think.”

