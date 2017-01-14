Tony Stewart plans to race a lot in 2017

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Stewart may be retired from competing as a driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but he’s going to be behind the wheel often in 2017. While in Tulsa, Okla., performing track prep duties for the Chili Bowl Nationals, Stewart told RacinBoys.com that he’ll run more than 70 late model, sprint car and three-quarter midget races this year. That number may eventually climb to near 90.

“Going to run a lot of different things at a lot of different places,” Stewart said. “There are some tracks that I’ve never been to that I’m going to get a chance to go to on our schedule. We’re up to 71 races, and I’m guessing we’re going to get another 10 to 15 more races on the schedule before it’s all said and done.”

Stewart hasn’t released his 2017 schedule, yet, but he has confirmed he’ll race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track in April.

Stewart also will be busy tending to other racing-related duties, as he’s owner of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, a track that hosts the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as several other racing series. He also owns the All-Star Circuit of Champions regional sprint car racing series and the Tony Stewart Racing team that competes in the World of Outlaws. Stewart is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, a four-car NASCAR Cup Series team that is expanding to include one full-time and one part-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2017.

