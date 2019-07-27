Too big a deal made over Denny Hamlin tweet

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 21: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/National Forest Foundation Ford, takes the checkered flag in front of Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Some drivers at NASCAR’s top level will do anything to win a race, and some of those drivers have even admitted to the notion that they would do such things as “wreck their mama” to win. Heck, I even think I heard a story about one former driver actually wrecking his mother to win a race at the local level several years ago. I want get into the names, but some of you may know who I’m talking about.

With NASCAR stiffening its stance on post-race inspections by stripping drivers of race wins and other high-place finishes this season, I’m sure Denny Hamlin isn’t the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, or driver in any of NASCAR’s three national series for that matter, to hope a race winner’s car failed post-race inspection after he finished second.

Reigning NASCAR Gander Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt was credited with his first Truck Series win of 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., after he took the checkered flag in second position. He was the winner after Ross Chastain failed post-race inspection. Sure, Moffitt said after the race that he preferred to take the win by finishing first instead of inheriting it by a failed inspection. But he’s not giving that win back, now, is he? And nobody expects him too.

This brings me back to Hamlin. He finished second to Kevin Harvick at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon last weekend (July 22). After the race, he tweeted something that rubbed some people the wrong way. Well, at least it rubbed Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers the wrong way.

“Praying to the tech gods right now,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted, suggesting that he was hoping Harvick’s finish would be disqualified by a failed inspection, moving Hamlin up to his third win of the season. It didn’t happen.

Has Hamlin stuck his foot in his mouth before? Sure, he has. Remember that comment to Barstool Sports a few years back, suggesting that several of his fellow-competitors were on Adderall? But I think the disdain for his prayer to the “tech gods” last weekend is much ado about nothing.

I don’t think Hamlin stuck his foot in his mouth this time around, though. He just came right out and said what other drivers have probably thought this season. And I think Childers simply read too much into it.

Childers seemed to think Hamlin was implying that something wasn’t right with Harvick’s car. Was he, though? I don’t think so. I think Hamlin’s tweet was simply a hope that NASCAR would find something fishy with Harvick’s car, so Hamlin would get the win. I don’t think he, at all, was implying that he was certain there was something up with Harvick’s No. 4.

Simply put, I think Hamlin’s prayer to the “tech gods” was along the same lines as a child’s letter to Santa Claus, asking for a new bicycle.

Get a grip, people!

