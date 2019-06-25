Top drivers to look out for during 2019 NASCAR season

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, poses with the winner‚Äôs decal on his car in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR may be well underway, but there’s no denying that there’s still all to play – or race – for. With 36 races and a handful of additional events, the potential for the entire playing field to change is huge. From the very first Daytona 500, which saw William Byron capture pole position, to the race due to Camping World 400 due to take place on June 30th, the predictions and odds are constantly changing.



This year’s NASCAR series has seen a range of different manufacturers trying their hands at joining the lineup and while we might not be seeing any Nissan used cars on the track anytime soon, the likes of Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota have secured their racers and are already well underway with the competition, but who do we need to watch? As we near the halfway point, we’re taking a look at some of the top drivers to keep your eye on this season.

Kurt Busch



After qualifying for the playoffs for all of the five seasons he spent with Stewart-Haas Racing and securing 5 pole positions in the 2018 season, he’s certainly one to watch this year. His average starting position was 8.8 – an impressive stat for a veteran racer – and even went on to secure 22 top-10 finishes throughout the year. This year, he has been moved to the number 1 car in a two-man team alongside Kyle Larson. His experience, coupled with Larson’s speed and prowess at position one, could be enough to fuel both drivers to the very forefront this season.



Martin Truex Jr.



Champion at the 2017 series, Truex Jr. is a clear ‘one to watch’ for this year’s competition. He’s had two career wins at Charlotte too, showcasing his ability to perform on the track, but with his last win taking place on the ‘Roval’ course, there’s still an air of mystery as to how he’s likely to handle the rest of the season. He’s also secured a win on the 1.5 mile 2016 Coke 600, showing that he does know how to handle the distance.



Kevin Harvick



While Kevin Harvick doesn’t have a particularly high win number, he is still a force to watch this year. He’s had more speed and persistence than most other drivers, securing an impressive eight wins in 2018. He still hasn’t secured a win this year though, so there’s plenty of skepticism around whether he can break that trend and actually win his next race.



Jimmie Johnson



While he isn’t exactly a common pick for winners, Jimmie Johnson is under an incredible amount of pressure to prove his worth on the track. He’s had the worst season so far, with a number of scores low enough to be the worst of his career. The seven-time winner has a lot of work to do if he wants to secure any wins this season, even with a strong team around him. The real test will rest in whether he can build up respect again, even if he doesn’t make it to first place.

This year’s NASCAR is a hard one to call, but we’re definitely eager to see just what the second half of the season has to offer. Whether Jimmie Johnson does prove himself still worthy of a position on the track, or Kurt Busch speeds his way to pole position all over again, only time will tell.