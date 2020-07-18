Top-five NASCAR drivers of all-time

There are lots of excellent drivers in the fabled history of NASCAR. Heavyweights and also larger-than-life personalities to go along with it. From the outlaw roots of bootleggers developing hotrods to outrun the cops, to today’s racers who were raised with a guiding wheel in their hands, the cream has actually constantly risen to the top of stock car racing.

Below's list of the five ideal drivers in the history of NASCAR's top circuit, the NASCAR Cup Series (previously referred to as the Monster Energy, Sprint, Nextel and Winston Cup Series).

5– Jeff Gordon

Dale Earnhardt Sr. nicknamed Gordon “Wonder Kid” early in his job as well as kid was he right. Gordon racked up 93 wins and four titles in his career competing for Hendrick Motorsports.

4– Jimmie Johnson

Johnson was the first newbie to lead in the points standings, serving notice that he was a pressure to be reckoned with when he brushed up at Dover that year. He would certainly after that go on to become the first guy in NASCAR background to win five successive championships. In addition to his seven titles, Johnson has actually accumulated 83 wins for Hendrick Motorsports.

3– David Pearson

David Pearson has 105 victories as well as is a three-time champ. His biggest barrier on the track was his rival, Richard Petty. Probably the greatest rivalry the sport has ever recognized, Petty and Pearson finished first and second 63 times over their fabled careers.

2– Dale Earnhardt Sr

Referred to as “The Intimidator”, Earnhardt was called courageous on the track as well as could be any driver’s worst nightmare if they found him in their rearview mirror. A seven-time champion, Earnhardt Sr. had 76 wins in Cup competition. At the time of his death, he was arguably the sport’s greatest star.

1– Richard Petty.

Richard Petty is known as “The King” to most NASCAR fans (even his son, Kyle Petty refers to his dad as “King”) and for great reason: nobody has won even more races or more champions in the history of the sporting activity. Petty, second generation racer has 200 wins to his credit and also seven championships. His simple smile as well as disposition have actually made him a near ideal ambassador for the sport.