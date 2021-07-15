Top reasons behind growing popularity of NASCAR

SUBMITTED ARTICLE
Now that that global pandemic has been brought under control to some extent, several industries across the globe have started to claim back their position. Especially when the automobile industry is concerned, fans are willing to invest time in watching their favorite car take deadly turns in the field. Secondly, as more sponsorship opportunities are afloat, NASCAR is here to stay. A few months back, it was being suspected that the auto racing show would be delayed another year but when fans flocked to social media to protest against it, the producer’s device gave it a go. Here, we will talk about a few strong reasons, which have boosted the popularity of NASCAR:
The Sponsorships are Here
Even though somw cars will not receive sponsorships, most vehicles will get funds from strong investors. If we go back in time and see how NASCAR got boosted in 2013, you will find out that even the most lucrative cars were unsponsored but still managed to get a strong reputation from the public. Secondly, as economies are picking up themselves, more companies are willing to spend more on such events. However, there is still a long road to go until all the vehicles aren’t sponsored.
The New Generation Loves Racing Cars
Another strong and compelling reason for NASCAR’s popularity is the support that it is getting from this generation. This time, the NASCAR fans will see a major change when they will see sports cars primarily being used in the season. Every car that is currently being used in the racing event is an extension of what you see on the road. Because the demand for racing events is at an all-time high, the investors at NASCAR are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the audience gets to see what they have been dreaming about.
Television is Brightening
Even though NASCAR has entered into several multi-million dollar deals with various TV channels, it will still be negotiating for better platforms very soon. For your information, Fox Sports extended its 13 race 2022 schedule for a tag of $2.4 billion, which is a whopping figure. Furthermore, there were talks that they would also demand an increase of $80 million per season. On the other hand, other TV channels are also willing to increase their bids, so let’s see what the future unfolds for us. Visit https://cedricthecarguy.com right now to check the most amazing sports vehicles that are available, if you ever have plans to invest in such events.
The Relaunch
No wonder, NASCAR hasn’t only acquired a brand new website for itself but has also spent a lot of money on NASCAR.COM. Today, there is much more going on in NASCAR than you would imagine. The event planners have invested in the use of video, so they can provide a closer to reality experience to the users who want to watch the racing events from home. Furthermore, as the social media presence of the racing event has increased as well, NASCAR is being chanted as the biggest sports league right now.