Top-three electric car manufacturers used in NASCAR

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

With NASCAR looking to bring electric cars to the racetrack by 2022, this will showcase a positive light for the association. So, which electric car manufacturers used in NASCAR should we look out for using EV charging cables in the next couple of years? Let’s take a closer look, below.



Ford



The renowned brand, Ford, has recently re-energized the traditional SUV and made the all-new, all-electric Mach-E. All the electric vehicles by Ford are run on battery power, with zero fuel and emissions on the road. The manufacturer uses their strengths, including performance, technology and capability and transform them into the unique electric vehicles. They have electrified their entire range, and with charging made simple, this is an exciting time for this manufacturer who will soon be bringing electric to NASCAR.



Chevrolet



Chevrolet have recently created a new electric car, allowing you to go wherever you want for 100% gas-free. The new 2020 Bolt EV will take you far without using a drop of gas. With this transition over to electric cars, it’s likely that Chevrolet will also be bringing an electric car to NASCAR in 2022.



Toyota



For over 40 years, Toyota have been innovating hybrid technology. From the Corolla Saloon to the Corolla Touring Sports and Yaris Hybrid, Toyota are renowned for their range of hybrid vehicles that suit everyone. As NASCAR have announced that they’re looking to push to go full hybrid by 2022, Toyota are sure to produce a revolutionized car for the track.



The Benefits Of Electric Cars



Introducing electric vehicles to the NASCAR track will bring excellent publicity for the association, due to the number of great benefits to electric vehicles compared to petrol and diesel cars. These include:



• Electric cars are cheaper to run; the electricity that is used to charge an electric car works out to be a third as much per kilometer as it is to buy petrol for the same car.



• A battery electric car is cheaper to maintain; this vehicle has fewer moving parts than a standard diesel or petrol car. In addition, the cars don’t have expensive starter motors, fuel injection systems, radiators or exhaust systems, saving money on parts and servicing. The car only has one moving art, the rotor, which help to make the car strong and simple, so all that needs to be maintained is the tires, suspension and brakes.



• Better for the environment; by driving an electric vehicle it helps to reduce air pollution from exhaust emissions. Also, if you use a renewable energy to recharge your car, you can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



• Health benefits; by reducing the harmful exhaust emissions, the better air quality will lead to less health problems.



• Improve safety: electric cars tend to have a lower centre of gravity, which makes them less likely to roll over, and they also have a lower risk of major explosions or fires.



The top-three manufacturers for NASCAR will be bringing their electric car expertise to the track in a couple of years and as you can see, they have a number of benefits that will have a positive impact on NASCAR.