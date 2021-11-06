Top tips for road safety from Brad Keselowski

If you are an auto-racing fan, you must be familiar with NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing), the American auto-racing company. Their drivers are known to hit speeds of 200mph during races, which is quite risky. However, they are well-trained and experienced for these races. They also observe all the safety measures required.

You should not speed on a public highway since you will be endangering many lives. Overspeeding resulting in a serious car accident puts your life and that of other road users at risk, and you might find yourself on the wrong side of the law. Here are road safety tips according to NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski.

Maintain a Safe Speed

Speed ​​limits are set on the road in the best interests of motorists. Get in the habit of driving just below the set speed limit and keep a close eye on your speedometer, especially when moving from one road category to another. Typically, on most roads outside built-up areas, the speed limit is 90 kilometers per hour for the most common category. This may vary from state to state. Use cruise control to effectively maintain a constant speed. Drive out approximately 10 minutes earlier than usual every day to avoid overspeeding and to avoid being late.

Maintain a Safe Distance

It is always advisable to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles ahead of you. Driving schools remind us that the most common road accident is a rear-end collision with a car. The culprit of such an accident is almost always a vehicle moving from behind, and the cause of such an accident is the non-observance of a safe distance. If a car is moving too close behind you, move into an adjacent lane or slow down to get the car away. Maintaining a constant speed and avoiding frequent braking will increase your safety on the road and keep the motorists behind you from becoming confused about your intentions.

Avoid Using All Kinds of Gadgets While Driving

Using your cell phone to make calls or write text messages while driving can have dire consequences. Driving requires the driver to concentrate on traffic as much as possible, and gadgets distract his attention. Mobile phones should be strictly prohibited while you are driving.

Use Lights to Identify Your Vehicle on the Road

Signaling to fellow motorists about your intentions is an excellent habit of a well-mannered driver, which, according to the experts will lead to road safety. So, direction indicators must be used when changing lanes for traffic, turning left or right, overtaking vehicles, stopping or starting a movement. Use low or high beam headlights when driving on unlit roads or in poor visibility conditions.

Be Vigilant

There are always enough dreamers and absent-minded drivers on our roads. It is advisable not to be one of them if you care about road safety. Focusing on vehicle handling and the driving environment will help you anticipate any impending dangers and take appropriate action in time. Watch out for vehicles ahead and those driving behind you. Always look for pedestrians and cyclists. It is very important to adapt your driving to the road conditions to improve road safety.

Fasten Your Seat Belts

Seat belts are one of the main accessories while driving. They protect you during accidents by preventing the driver and passengers from moving roughly inside the vehicle or being thrown onto the road through the windshield.

Pay Close Attention to Proper Maintenance of Your Vehicle

Carrying out simple but regular checks to keep your vehicle in good condition is critical. Raise your awareness of how to use jumper cables or a wrench, and always be on the lookout for any warning lights on your vehicle’s dashboard.

It has been observed that many motorists do not know how to check the oil level, or do not carry basic tools such as a car charger or a tire pump with them. Basic knowledge of how to maintain your vehicle can be very helpful in emergencies.

