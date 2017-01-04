NASCAR Truck: Marcus Richmond new crew chief at Kyle Busch Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, Kyle Busch Motorsports announced its crew chief line-up for 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, including the addition of Marcus Richmond to head up the No. 18 team of driver Noah Gragson.

Richmond is a Truck Series veteran crew chief. Last season, he started the year with GMS Racing as crew chief for eventual series champion Johnny Sauter, but he spent most of 2016 at JR Motorsports as crew chief for Cole Custer. Richmond won one race as a crew chief during the 2016 season, doing so with Sauter in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Richmond has been a crew chief in the Camping World Truck Series since 2006. Other teams for which he’s worked include Red Horse Racing and Richard Childress Racing. He has nine Truck Series wins in 222 races as a crew chief in the series.

Richmond is the only crew chief new to KBM, as Rudy Fugle and Kevin Manion return to the organization.

Fugle will be the crew chief will be crew chief on the No. 4 team for driver Christopher Bell in 2017. He has guided KBM teams to Truck Series owner championships each of the last three seasons and helped Erik Jones to the series driver championship in 2015.

Manion will head-up the No. 51 team. Unlike his fellow-KBM crew chiefs, he’ll work with multiple drivers in 2017, as team owner Kyle Busch, Myatt Snider, Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton will share driver duties in that truck over the course of the season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)