Two crew chiefs fined for lug nut issues at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR fined two crew chiefs for improperly secured lug nuts after the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway weekend that included races for all three national series, culminating in the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 1.
Adam Stevens, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut. Jason Burdett, crew chief on the No. 7 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for the same infraction in the Xfinity Series race on Oct. 31.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).