Two of the most controversial drivers in NASCAR

Like no other sport, auto racing is fraught with danger and uncertainty, a driver's tiniest movement can cause six-figure damage to the car, as well as injury or death to himself or even to other racers. In NASCAR, every lap is risky and there's a lot of intensity between the drivers and the fans.

Fans of NASCAR are an odd bunch. They claim they don’t want cookie-cutter drivers who are whitewashed and goodie-goodie. However, the moment a driver displays individuality or flair—whether by driving too aggressively or yelling—the driver is torn a new one.

Consider the primary personality traits that have dominated the racetrack: their fearlessness, confidence (bordering on arrogance), and a mental drive to win. It’s no surprise, then, that many of the world’s best racers can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

Dale Earnhardt

Earnhardt’s death made him a beloved figure, but he was known for his violent driving, giving him the nickname “The Man in Black” and “The Intimidator.” He obtained them the honest way: by shoving people out of the way and not caring who was offended.

He was involved in some of the most high-profile feuds in the sport’s history, and he was always more famous than popular. His death was also contentious, triggering lawsuits concerning safety equipment, the medical examiner’s release of images, and his life insurance policy. Even now, 20 years after his death, there remains controversy over whether his No. 3 should ever be used in a Cup race again.

Tim Richmond

From an open-wheel background, Richmond was criticised in the NASCAR world just on principle. It didn’t help that he had no idea how cars worked, which irritates people who hadgrease under their fingernails.

He was a flamboyant and exciting driver who had as much pure talent as anyone in NASCAR’S history, according to some. Richmond, the inspiration for Tom Cruise’s character in Days of Thunder, was a party animal who seemed to have a woman under each arm at all times. He was forced out of the car by illness in 1987, and he never returned. He died of AIDS two years later, in 1989, at the age of 34.