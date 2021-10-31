Two teams face suspensions after Kansas Speedway weekend

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 17: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Adam Stevens, crew chief for Christopher Bell on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be sidelined for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway because of a one-race suspension for two improperly secured lug nuts at the end of the Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24. He also was fined $20,000 for the infraction.



Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Joey Logano on the No. 22 Team Penske team, and Joey Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Chase Briscoe, each were fined $10,000 for a single loose or missing lug nut at Kansas.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Kansas Speedway last weekend. Crew chief Kenneth Roettger, car chief Robert Anderson, and crew member Drew Beason from the No. 23 Our Motorsports team have been suspended for four races after ballast (weight) fell off the car, driven by Patrick Emerling, during the Kansas race Oct. 23.



After the last two 2021 races at Martinsville and Phoenix Raceway, the suspensions will extend to include the first two races of 2022.



Jason Trinchere, crew chief on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team of A.J. Allmendinger, and Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones, each were fined $5,000 for an improperly secured lug nut after the Kansas Xfinity Series race.



