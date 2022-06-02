What do NASCAR engines require that regular cars don’t

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 29: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR, which stands for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is an American racing platform established in 1948. Since the word stock car is right there in the name, you can probably guess that the race cars are like your regular streetcars. The same companies that manufacture your cars make these cars, such as Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet.

The difference, however, is in the engine. The engine is custom-built for the NASCAR track, and it is larger in size and is a V8 churning out 670 hp at most tracks and 510 hp on superspeedways. These cars can travel at such high speeds and run for miles in a race.

This article will discuss how these NASCAR engines differ from regular car engines.

Engine Oil

A car’s engine oil is one of the most important factors in the engine’s functioning. Nobody understands this better than NASCAR teams. This is why they always choose the best engine oil for their cars.

NASCAR engine oil is a special blend that contains synthetic lubricants, experimental molecules, and new polymers. This blend makes sure that all the engine parts work smoothly and experience minimal friction while running.

This special engine oil also keeps the engine parts from overheating. This is obvious because reduced friction leads to less heat production. The companies that make these engine oils are secretive about the formula. And each team will have its secret blend.

Cooling System

The cooling system of NASCAR is different from regular cars. And this makes sense since the engines are working at double the capacity of what our regular cars are doing.

The challenge for NASCAR is that the car needs to be aerodynamic and perform at high speeds but at the same time not let the engine heat up.

The NASCAR teams have solved this issue by letting the engine run hot during a race. So basically, they cover up the front grill that allows air to the radiator. They cover it up with tape. This prevents air from entering the vehicle and produces a ‘cooling drag’.

Cooling drag is when air enters the vehicle and bounces around in the engine area. This slows the vehicle down. By allowing the air to move over the hood of the car, the teams are able to increase the aerodynamic capability of the car while also using this air as a downforce.

So how do they cool the engine? Well, firstly, they run the cooling system under pressure. When liquid is under pressure, its boiling point increases. And since NASCAR cars use water as the liquid for cooling, they have to increase the boiling point.

Camshaft

The way the camshaft works in NASCAR cars is also different in comparison to regular cars. The camshaft of the engine helps control the valves. These valves regulate the amount of fuel entering the engine.

The camshaft works at high speeds in a NASCAR car, so there is better airflow. This allows for better engine performance.

In a regular engine, this isn’t the case; the valves aren’t opening and closing based on speed and the increased airflow.

How Does A NASCAR Engine Differ From A Regular Engine?

A NASCAR engine has oil pumps, coolant pumps, alternators, and steering pumps, all designed to work at sustained high temperatures and high speeds

In order for the NASCAR engine to produce more than 800 horsepower, a lot of air needs to enter the engine. So unlike regular engines, the intake valves of the engine open earlier and stay open for longer to allow more air to enter the engine

There are no catalytic converters or mufflers in NASCAR cars; this keeps the gases flowing down the pipes without any resistance or hindrance

These engines also don’t have any fuel injectors. At the same time, regular streetcars have fuel injectors that control fuel movement into the engine

The ignition systems are high intensity and programmable. This allows for customization, so they get the maximum power output

Tips On Taking Care Of Your Regular Engine

Engine Oil

The engine oil is not just important for a NASCAR engine but for your regular engine as well. This means that changing your oil regularly will keep your engine performing really well and smoothly. Please choose the best engine oil to keep it from overheating and to keep the parts of the engine moving smoothly.

Air Filters

Change the air filters so that the engine can receive unhindered air to allow for efficient fuel burning. If your air filter is dirty and you keep running the engine, then the fuel combustion process will be inefficient. This inefficiency will cause the car to have poor mileage, and more fuel will be needed to produce the same power.

Oil Filter

The oil filters ensure that clean, pure engine oil is provided to the engine. It filters out the debris and dirt in the oil. But over time, this oil filter becomes clogged because of all the debris and dirt it is catching. In order for it to work well, it needs to be changed. So whenever you get your oil changed, you need to get the oil filter changed as well.

Coolant

The engine will work well if it doesn’t overheat. An engine that overheats has the potential of seizing. This is why making sure that your radiator has enough coolant is very important. The coolant in your radiator should be at the required mark because the coolant ensures that the engine temperature doesn’t exceed high levels.

Conclusion

So there you go, we hope that you have been able to understand how different NASCAR engines are from regular engines. To be honest, since the cars are stock cars, the engine isn’t like a Formula 1 engine. It isn’t too different from what’s under your car’s hood. But it is interesting to know that with such small modifications, these NASCAR teams are able to convert these regular cars to these high-speed machines.