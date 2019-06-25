What have past weeks revealed about future of NASCAR?

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

In April of this year, the shockingly empty grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway served as yet another sign that NASCAR in 2019 is a completely different sport than it was until about a decade ago. The once sold-out grandstands of this legendary track is just a single example of the declining attendance that has been experienced at tracks across the nation. In addition to this, numerous rule changes, including unprecedented driver penalties, sponsor changes for each series, and fewer competitive drivers, have started to shape a new future for the sport. However, in the last few weeks alone, there have been several significant changes that are sure to impact NASCAR in the coming years.

Enforcement of stricter penalties

A few decades ago, the most common penalties that drivers and teams would experience for vehicles that were outside of specification, or for bad on-track behavior, would be fines and loss of championship points. Although these fines were sometimes hefty, the last few weeks have taken penalties to new levels of severity. As a result, experts at ChicMoto.com emphasize the importance of having competitive cars and trucks meet exact specifications. In a move that hasn’t been taken since 1960, Ross Chastain had his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win at the Iowa Speedway overturned on June 16th. This resulted from a failed post-race inspection, which revealed that the truck sat too low. Additionally, during the same race, driver Johnny Sauter was parked for the remainder of the day after intentionally hitting another truck during a caution period. After the race, Sauter was also suspended for one race following the incident.

A new era of broadcasting

Since 2001, former driver Darrell Waltrip has become a legendary, fan-favorite broadcaster on the FOX Sports broadcasting team. He coined the phrase “boogity, boogity, boogity,” and has become a much-loved part of watching NASCAR races. This past Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, however, marked his final broadcast before officially entering retirement. Speculation now exists as to who (if anyone) will be replacing his spot in the booth. FOX officials have not announced any plans as of yet, but will likely not add anyone new for the 2020 season.

NASCAR-ISC merger and possible schedule changes

In addition to everything else that has been going on, NASCAR recently spent $2 billion to buy the International Speedway Corporation (ISC). This merger gives NASCAR control over the 12 tracks that the ISC currently owns. With talk of reducing the number of races from the current NASCAR schedule in the coming years, this move could determine where future races are held.

The past few weeks have brought about defining events that will undoubtedly affect the future of NASCAR. Penalties for infractions and poor on-track behavior will likely continue to be made more severe, the way that the sport is watched on television will continue to evolve, and the number of races/venues will soon look different. Despite all of these changes, true fans will continue to support their favorite drivers and teams through it all.