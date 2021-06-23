What is NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 05: NASCAR unveils the seventh generation of the NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota cars during the NASCAR Next Gen Car Announcement on May 05, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Initially supposed to be introduced at the 2021 Cup Series but postponed due to the global pandemic, the so called “Next Gen” or “Gen 7” is finally set to be introduced in 2022. Next Gen is a new chassis that looks to make cars more cost effective while also improving driver safety. The Next Gen car is the latest evolution of the famous Generation 6 car and will feature improved aero and downforce; accompanying its introduction will be new technologies on the track. Its introduction seems guaranteed to make a series difference to the NASCAR field of competition.

A major goal behind the introduction of the Next Gen car is to attract new OEMs to compete with the current three: Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. Lower costs might raise flags in some quarters that NASCAR are economising, but the truth is that the Next Gen car seems almost certain to improve the racing quality as well. As NASCAR President Steve Phelps has said “There are many things that Next Gen will do for us as a sport when it rolls out in 2022. The styling is going to be amazing. I think the racing is going to be better based on the aerodynamics of the vehicle.”

And indeed, the Next Gen car has performed very well at tests, leading to much anticipation for its rollout in 2022. The car makes use of a stepped front splitter, aerodynamic vents on the hood, and a redesigned side skirt. All of these improvements reduce the side force acting on the car at speed. A noticeable addition to this new car has been a rear diffuser, which will be making its NASCAR debut with the roll out of the Next Gen car. This rear diffuser will be responsible for greater downforce. Adjustable aerodynamic components are also thought to allow the car to perform on different NASCAR tracks.

There are in fact a range of further technological improvements expected to be included with the Next Gen car. The Next Gen will feature a floor-mounted five-speed Xtrac limited manual sequential transmission. This is similar to that used in touring cars. The car will also feature independent rear suspension, replacing the solid rear axle, which has been usedby all NASCAR cars up until now. New and improved wheels manufactured by BBS are also set to feature on the car and there is a new refuelling system that makes use of a clamping hose. This speeds up refuelling by removing the need for a traditional gas cylinder cannister to be carried over to the pit wall.

Yet for all these undoubted improvements, the NASCAR next Gen car has been on some level a cost-cutting measure. Production of the Gen X, as well as its fuel efficiency and maintenance, have all been carefully designed to cost less. Butwhy does NASCAR need to save money?

NASCAR and Less Expensive Cars

When Furniture Row Racing, who were champions in 2017 with Martin Truex Jr., ended up shutting down only a year later, the sport was faced with an obvious crisis. Many at this time were worried about its future prospects. And just as sponsorship revenues began to dwindle in the face of ever-rising costs, the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

It was Jim France, returning as CEO, who offered a new opportunity for NASCAR to pull itself out of the hole. Given the clearance to develop and roll out a new car design as quickly as possible, more flexibility for schedules and race formats were also offered. The Next Gen car was the result.

Development

Speaking to the rapidity of the development and the urgency with which this new car was required, a prototype, built by Richard Childless Racing, was first tested with a Chevrolet engine in late 2019, a mere year after Furniture Row Racing shut up shop. Tests continued over the following months but were stopped in their tracks by the pandemic just after Clint Bowyer drove a car at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2020.

It wasn’t until August of that year that testing resumed when a second prototype – built by Action Express Racing – was used for road course running. Later, both Kurt Busch and Martin Tuex Jr tested both cars at Charlotte, and on oval and road courses. This was in November 2020, and the programme ramped up from there.

The year was seen out with the Gen X’s first test on a superspeedway at Daytona. It was driven by Chris Buescher.

Safety Features

The acute need for safety improvements in NASCAR was famously highlighted by Dale Earnhardt’s death during Daytona 500. Onboard and on the track, NASCAR has since pushed for all sorts of safety improvements, from driver safety systems to onboard fire extinguishers for cars.

The Next Gen car made safety one of the main priorities, and the advancements made with this model built on all the safety features that had been developed over the 20 years since that tragic incident. Senior Director of Safety Engineering John Patalak has said that the development of the Next Gen has been an ideal opportunity to “beef up” the chassis while still meeting the weight target of 3,200lb without driver and fuel.

Stating that he considered the Next Gen development programme to be a case of “clean-sheet design”, Patalak extolled the benefits of not being “contained by an existing chassis” and being able to not only avoid the cost of augmenting an existing chassis with new parts but also being able prioritise safety in the most fundamental design elements.

Next Steps

Since the development of the Next Gen, NASCAR hasapproved designs by all three current manufacturers – Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. In 2021, the development was officially announced as complete and, since then, the three OEM’s have brought their prototypes to Martinsville speedway for testing. Goodyear has also now tested their tires on the vehicle.

Organisational tests for teams are now underway and set to be completed by the time the season ends. With a massive supplier base now looking assured, it is looking like the hardware will very soon be ready for distribution to the teams. Fighting their way out of trouble, NASCAR have ushered in a new era for the sport.