What is the history of NASCAR?

For Americans, NASCAR is one of the most exciting things that people can watch, both on television and in person. This is because most motorsports are exciting to watch, but NASCAR sets itself apart when it comes to how much driver skill is needed to navigate the tracks and the fact that collisions with obstacles and even other cars are common. Outside of the country though, the sport is not well known at all. This goes for its rules and regulations, biggest sporting stars and the carmakers too. Despite being less popular in the world, the sport still has a storied history that is only going to get more exciting as the sport grows.

For those that are not in the know, NASCAR stands for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing which was founded in 1948. This might surprise some to learn as NASCAR is a massive sport in America but it has only been around for 73 years. The Association used stock cars for its races as these were the vehicles with the best attributes suitable for NASCAR races. This is because they are agile and reinforced to protect the drivers inside them.

Before the Association was created, many might have been aware that Daytona Beach in Florida was a popular hotspot for people who were looking to test the speed of their vehicles. As a result of this, Daytona Beach has many land-speed records set there, and there would’ve been masses of people who gathered there to see which driver’s car was the best. Amid this, there was a race competitor and businessman who saw this racing at Daytona Beach and identified a need to promote it and sanction the racing to make it more regulated. This businessman was William France Sr and he first started developing the idea when he got in the driver’s seat himself.

Upon creating the Association, the first NASCAR event was scheduled for February 15th, 1948 with Daytona Beach fittingly as the first-ever NASCAR race location. Those who know their NASCAR history will know that this was not the event that most people will cement as NASCAR changing the scene forever. This didn’t happen in the year of NASCAR’s inception but the year after, during the first NASCAR Strictly Stock Series race. It was comprised of 200 laps with cars that reached speeds of around 68mph. All this was in front of a crowd of 13000, who remembered that day for the rest of their lives for being so different. There is no doubt this exciting race changed the history of NASCAR in America forever.

Although NASCAR has some problems with marketing and global awareness, the chances of it becoming one of, if not the biggest motorsport in the future are promising.