What makes a good NASCAR driver?

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JULY 10: (L-R) Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, crew chief Alan Gustafson and NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Rick Hendrick stand during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Although some NASCAR drivers may make it seem simple, racing is everything but simple. Numerous drivers compete on racing tracks all around the world, but only a few of them ever reach the top.

Undoubtedly, financing plays a role; without it, there is little hope of making it to the NASCAR Sprint Cup level. But even if drivers have a wealthy sponsor who can afford to put them in a car, not just anyone can drive a race car. Instead, driving success requires a lot more than just skill.

With a massive fanbase in North America and many races taking place at various racetracks virtually every week from February to early November, NASCAR betting is one of the most popular betting options for racing enthusiasts on sports betting sites not on gamstop including those that are on the Wish Casinos site that contain an international license.

Let’s look at five characteristics that set outstanding NASCAR drivers apart from the rest of the pack.

Dedication

The best NASCAR drivers know that every second they spend lounging around could be better spent working on their craft. A driver who wants to win and trains the most is likely to out-race their competition, as long as the competitors have roughly the same skill set. Even if competitors have more money and better equipment, a competitor’s devotion to practice and skill will usually win out in the end.

Fast Reflexes

Drivers with fast reaction times have an advantage in avoiding crashes and in adjusting their car’s speed and steering to changing conditions. Experienced NASCAR drivers can develop faster lap times by pushing their bodies to react quicker. This is due to practice, repetition and thousands of laps.

The development of hand-eye coordination and depth perception skills can improve reflexes. NASCAR drivers usually begin their careers in go-kart racing or midget racing. These grassroots series teach the fundamentals of hand-eye coordination and depth perception skills for later in the driver’s career, when these skills play a more significant role as speeds rise.

Team Player Mentality

While there is no denying the importance of individual drivers in NASCAR, it is also a team sport. Each driver depends on a solid pit crew, spotter, and builders who know a thing or two about tailoring the car to fit a particular track.

NASCAR pit crews are composed of world-class athletes. Since even the smallest fraction of time can mean the difference between winning and losing, pit crews must be able to work quickly and efficiently. As a result, race car drivers must work as a team with the crew chief, various engineers, mechanics, and pit crew to relay critical information to fine-tune the race car.

Final Words

So, what does it take to be a successful NASCAR driver? Obviously, money and skill are essential components of the driving equation. But top-level drivers don’t get to the top by chance. Each one has a natural talent for driving, sure, but they also work hard to hone that talent on and off the track.

Remember these traits when choosing a racing team or picking a driver to back.