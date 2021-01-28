What makes NASCAR cars different from everyday vehicles?

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Though they may look similar from the outside, there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to NASCAR cars when compared to the average cars that you will find on the road. With several changes being made to the chassis as well as the engine block and other elements, there is a lot that is changed to make a NASCAR perform when out on the track.

The Power Generated From The Engine

One of the biggest differences between a NASCAR car and a typical road car is the changes that are made to the engine. With all the NASCAR engines being custom built they are typically made with a V8 engine and create upwards of 800 horsepower to provide the speed and performance needed to win races consistently. A typical road car, however, is commonly built with only four cylinders making a NASCAR car up to four times faster than a traditional road car making it worlds apart in terms of the performance and the need for routine maintenance checks.

The Overall Design Of The Car

Another element that sets NASCAR apart from a traditional car on the road is the overall design. With all the luxury furnishings such as the car mats that you can find in a number of car mats UK services, as well as all the furnishings, has been replaced with bucket seats and a roll cage to make for less weight and make the car perform much better than a typical car when it is on the track. With space for only the driver and the engine, these cars are specifically designed to outperform all the other cars on the track.

The Tires Are Swapped For Racing Tires

One of the most obvious changes that is made to the vehicles is the racing tires that are placed on the car. With the tires made of a specific compound, they are designed with the right tire pressure and long-lasting rubber that makes sure that they last, longer throughout the course of the race and can withstand the tight cornering that they will be exposed to. With a number of different compounds as well as the thickness of material out there for the tires, several elements make these tires different to those found on a normal car.

With this in mind, there are several different variables out there that make for a huge number of differences between the NASCAR vehicles that we see out on the track when compared to the cars that you find on the roads in the USA. But with more changes being made to NASCAR in the near future, could we see the NASCAR cars getting worlds apart from the normal road car or will they bring it back to basics and make these cars more in line with traditional road cars that we find on the road. Only time will tell when the new season begins with a new lineup of cars in 2022.