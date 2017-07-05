What’s good for one Kyle apparently not good for the other

In case you haven’t heard, Kyle Larson has been on a tear the last several days. The guy nicknamed “Yung Money” and one of the hottest shoes on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit has shown no mercy on sprint car competition in Pennsylvania Speedweek. Larson’s won six-straight winged sprint car races and counting.

Here’s the thing that gets me — he’s being celebrated for it. No, I don’t have a problem with Larson racing in other series. I’m perfectly fine with it. What has me scratching my head is the fact that some of the folks celebrating Larson’s sprint car dominance of the last few days, and him even racing in another series other than the NASCAR Cup Series, for that matter, seem to be the same folks who b***h and moan about Cup drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Okay, Larson hasn’t caught much of those fans’ ire when he runs for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series. Instead, much of that ire is reserved for Kyle Busch.

I’ve noticed, and mentioned here, that the grumbling isn’t so loud when the likes of Larson, one of the Dillon brothers, etc., race and win in the Xfinity Series, but the same can’t be said when Busch does the same. I’ve speculated out loud in this blog space that the reasoning must be that Busch wins so many of those Xfinity races in which he runs.

Well, to say Larson is winning a few sprint car races here and there is a gross understatement, at least this week. But yet, Larson’s sprint car dominance the last few days is being applauded. Why is that, exactly.

Yes, I’ve heard about Larson drawing these bigger crowds to the sprint car races this week. Does Busch not do the same for these Xfinity Series races? Sure, Busch takes prize money away from the Xfinity regulars. Isn’t Larson doing the same in these sprint car races?

I’ve also heard the argument that other NASCAR series are springboards to Cup, and returning to those series is “beating up on the young guys.” Isn’t what Larson’s doing the same? I’ve mentioned Larson returning to his roots, so sprint cars must’ve been a springboard for him to get to Cup. Tony Stewart, anyone? Ricky Stenhouse Jr.? Sure, some of the sprinters are career sprint car racers, but isn’t that the case for some in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series? Remember Jason Keller? How about Matt Crafton in the Truck Series?

Again, I’m not criticizing Larson returning to his roots and racing on dirt in sprint car races. Heck, I’m all for it. But I’m not one of those people moaning and groaning about Busch in the Xfinity Series, either.

