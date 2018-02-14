What’s the big deal about NASCAR sharing information everyone already has?

Since NASCAR made the announcement that it would make available to race teams the telemetry information for all other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams, multiple drivers have publicly voiced displeasure in the move. Kyle Busch said he wasn’t for it back during the NASCAR Media Tour in Charlotte, N.C., last month, and during Daytona Media Day on Wednesday, Brad Keselowski similarly said that he didn’t like the idea of NASCAR sharing information from one team to the next. Do these guys not realize the same information NASCAR’s planning on sharing this year was already available to all teams last year? Heck at least one young up-and-comer admitted to benefiting from said information of veteran drivers. When was the displeasure of the sharing of this information last year?

Okay, so the information will be easier to obtain this year with NASCAR handing it out freely, but these race teams don’t just take the easy way out. Nope, they do what they think they need to do to run up front and win races, so I’m pretty sure the sharing of this information was probably rampant last year. Heck, the drivers complaining probably even benefited from it.

So, why the uproar, now? I’m scratching my head over that one. Busch and Keselowski agreeing on something is somewhat of a head-scratcher, too, but that’s another subject for another day. Has the sky fallen? Look up; see any pigs flying? Did Hades freeze over? I guess Keselowski could find out about that one, since Busch said Keselowski was going there not too long ago.

Anyway. . .

This information already has been available to fans, even, courtesy of some of NASCAR digital platforms. No offense to most fans, but if a fan can retrieve this information, I’m pretty sure a race teams’ team of engineers would have had no problem whatsoever retrieving such information last year. Really, I’m wondering if NASCAR is actually making it easier to get this info. The more I think about it, the more I think this information was pretty darn easy to get before.

So, why is it such a big now that NASCAR’s going to be giving it out? Well, actually, NASCAR was giving it out before, just in a different way. So, again, I ask; what’s the big deal now?

