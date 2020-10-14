Where will Erik Jones end up next season?

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 STANLEY Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

It looks like Joe Gibbs Racing will have a new driver next year, as they have decided not to renew his contract for the 2021 season. But where will Jones end up next and will he opt to take a similar route to that of former champion Joey Logano? We’re betting that this may well be the case, as speculation increases over the future of the Nascar star.

When Jones signed a one year contract extension back last September, few would have thought that the Joe Gibbs racing would have seen him moving on, but that is the situation we are in now with the new season soon to kick off.

Some possible destinations for Jones are distinct possibilities with Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing both looking like options for the much-decorated driver. Stewart-Haas Racing has indeed been here before, having signed Daniel Suarez from Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2018 for the 2019 season. It’s a format that has worked well in the past and so they may be likely to take this route again.

But it seems as though Jones has been looking at the subsequent career of Logano for inspiration regarding the next steps of his career. Indeed, the pair, who have never been close are said to have spoken recently, with Logano offering advice on his next possible destination. One thing is for sure and that is that Jones won’t be without a team for long, with many suitors looking to take the driver on for the 2021 season. Exciting times lay ahead.