Who is the all-time greatest NASCAR driver?

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Fueling Futures Chevrolet, enters his car to start the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Who is the Greatest of All-Time NASCAR driver? Today, we assess the drivers putting their helmets in contention.

The greatest of all-time conversation in any sport is any interesting conversation for any fan of the specific sport as it will always cause controversy, and it isn’t any different when it comes to NASCAR as there are multiple drivers in which are in contention to call themselves the GOAT. Today, we discuss arguments for what we could describe as the top three — Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Currently, we would describe Johnson as the leader of the pack when it comes to claiming the NASCAR GOAT and mainly due to the fact of him winning five consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010 which forces his way to the top of the GOAT conversation most times. Those were just his consecutive titles – he also won two other titles in 2013 and 2016 but it in the title winning spree in the late 2000’s that really claim his throne; winning five in a row is some achievement.

Setting aside the and bias towards a certain era, and comparing Petty’s, Earnhardt’s and Johnson’s careers; it’s challenging to be able to find a way to compare all of the seven-time winning trio due to them all being from different era’s, making it nearly impossible to compare the levels of competition that they competed in. Petty was undefeated in the 60’s Earnhardt was in control in the 80’s and early 90’s and Johnson has been the most impressive driver of the 21st century.

On paper, comparing all stats it looks as Petty is the best of all time with the sheer number of wins he’s had — nearly double the other two drivers. But in our mind, and a little bit of context, we can’t find an argument that beats the achievement of Jimmie Johnson’s claim to be number one in the NASCAR history books.