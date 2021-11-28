Why is NASCAR the best motorsport

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR is a sport that many might have heard of before, but the further away one gets from America, the less likely it is that people will have seen a NASCAR race, or even heard of the sport itself. Much of the world seems to prefer F1, another motorsport that is characterised by its signature fast cars. On the other hand, NASCAR can best be identified by the stock cars they use. These are cars that have been modified to take a beating as the nature of any NASCAR race will mean that cars undergo collisions frequently – be it from obstacles or even other drivers. This often makes for an exciting race to watch, but this is not the only reason why NASCAR is the best motorsport.

When one considers all the benefits of watching NASCAR, it is surprising to see why it is not enjoyed more globally. Despite being one of the most iconic American sports, it still has not seen the kind of global reception that other traditionally American sports have, such as basketball or baseball. Those who are fans of NASCAR will admit that it has glaring issues when it comes to attendance and viewing, but this is because it is still unknown to plenty of people. One could argue that this is a natural result of the sport’s lack of marketing. People will generally see something to do with F1 at least once in their day, especially those who live in Europe. On the other hand, the same cannot be said for NASCAR.

Those who decide to get into the NASCAR scene to see what all the praise is about will soon realise why it is simply the best motorsport in the world. There are several factors why this is the case, but one of the most prominent is the amount of driver skill that is on display during races. NASCAR has been criticised before for being boring, but this is far from the case. The cars that NASCAR drivers use are hard to drive, especially when the courses that they frequent are considered. This is because courses are uniquely set up so that every corner provides drivers with a different challenge to overcome. Coupled with the fact that NASCAR cars are notoriously hard to drive, it becomes clear why NACAR drivers are very skilled.

Despite the betting scene for NASCAR not being too big, the exciting nature of the sport makes it even more enjoyable to place bets on. This is because of the difficulty that some courses can present to drivers. Those who use sites like 4njbets to try and predict who will navigate these courses best will have an exciting time.

There are so many more ways that make NASCAR the best motorsport in the world. The fact that the fuel is green as it contains 15% ethanol will appease the environmentally conscious fans. Music lovers will also like the sport’s emphasis on music as live performances are common. Simply put, those who tune in to the next race might be surprised at just how much they enjoy it.