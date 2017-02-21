WoO: three spectators injured at Volusia

FROM SPEEDSPORT.COM

BARBERVILLE, Fla. – Three spectators were transported to a local hospital after Dale Blaney’s sprint car flipped out of the track at Volusia Speedway Park on Sunday night.

Blaney was involved in an incident with Rico Abreu and Jason Sides early in Sunday’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series feature at the half-mile oval. Blaney’s sprint car flipped over the catch fence at the exit of turn two and into an area where spectators and crew members gather to watch the race.

Three spectators were injured in the crash according to a track official and they were all transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. One was transported via helicopter and the other two via ambulance. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two of those transported were trauma alerts.

