Xfinity Series Final 4: Driving the Chevy to the Levee

Submitted article

William Byron has, according to SBG Global Sportsbook, +300 odds of winning the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 300, which would also make him the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in his rookie season, while JR Motorsports has a 75% chance of winning its first manufacturers’ championship. For you see, three of the Championship 4 drive for Mooresville, North Carolina-based, Dale Earnhardt Jr.-co-owned team (and all four racers drive a Chevrolet Camaro). Byron has won four Xfinity Series races this season, including the next-to-the-last Ticket Galaxy 200, thus exorcising his Phoenix demons. Byron was the fave to win last season’s Camping World Truck Series championship but an engine failure in the penultimate race at Phoenix kept him from joining the Championship, in what he called at the time a “gut punch.”

Elliott Sadler is not a rookie like Byron, but they share the fact that neither has won the Xfinity Series, though Sadler has come close a few times in the past, finishing 2nd in the drivers’ standings in 2011, 2012, and 2015, 4th in 2013, and 3rd in 2014. Additionally, he finished 3rd in the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 300, his best finish at at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the 2017 edition of the race will be run on November 18th. Sadler wants to nab the title to validate not so much his own but his parents’ existences. “I want to hand my trophy to my parents,” he said. “You don’t realize until you get older how much your parents sacrificed when you were a kid to make sure you had good equipment.”

Next up is Justin Allgaier, for whom it would also be his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He has never finished outside of the drivers’ standings top 10 in his six full seasons in the series. Allgaier’s team (which is also Sadler’s and Byron’s) had to make a last minute adjustment following Jason Burdett’s, Allgaier’s crew chief, one-race suspension after car No. 7 failed to clear post-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway. JR Motorsports appointed veteran car chief Billy Wilburn as Burdett’s replacement at the Ford EcoBoost 300. “We’re fortunate to be in a position where we have such a strong support staff at JR Motorsports,” general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “There are a number of talented individuals that could fill this role, but ultimately it makes the most sense to utilize Billy in this capacity.”

Byron’s fellow rookie Daniel Hermic is the last piece of this particular puzzle, as well as the odd man out, racing his Chevy Camaro not for JR Motorsports but Richard Childress Racing. Hermic has yet to win an Xfinity Series race, nor he has to win the Ford EcoBoost 300 to be crowned champion; finishing ahead of the three aforementioned men will do the trick. Hemric could become the sixth series champion from North Carolina, joining Austin Dillon, Brian Vickers, Jack Ingram, Sam Ard, and, unironically, Dale Earnhardt Jr. This will be Hemric’s first Xfinity Series outing in Homestead; he previously competed in three Camping World Truck Series races.