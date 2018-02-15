You do you, Noah Gragson

NASCAR fans have been complaining for years that drivers are just too “vanilla,” they have no personality, and those fans may feel more strongly about that stance with the still somewhat recent retirement of Tony Stewart, who seemed to carry the banner of saying what one thinks, feelings be damned. Of course, if colorful personalities are what you’re looking for, the years-long Kyle Busch/Brad Keselowski rivalry is always good for a few laughs. You know, that rivalry that has taught us, if nothing else, that Busch is an a** and Keselowski is going to h-e-double-hockey-sticks. I’m opting to keep the language clean, because the kiddies may be looking, you know, those kids over at Hendrick Motorsports. Okay, that was a bad joke.

Apparently, a joke by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson fell flat during Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Media Day on Wednesday, or at least it seemed to go over the head of someone at FOX Sports.

During Gragson’s media availability in Daytona on Wednesday, he was asked about his involvement in a “big one” during last year’s Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona. Gragson innocently enough — or at least innocently enough to me and, probably, many others — joked that he “tried to destroy as many people as I could while I was wrecking.”

What seemed like a simple enough joke to grasp for me, and as I said before, I’m sure many others, seemed to escape the person in charge of the NASCAR on FOX Twitter account Wednesday, as that account reported Gragson’s sarcastic statement as Gragson “confessing” to trying to wreck others.

Really?!?

Fortunately several others in the sport offered up some social media support when Gragson lamented via his own Twitter account that he was going to have to go “vanilla” because showing a little personality was more trouble that it was worth.

No, Gragson, you do you. Your joke may have gone over the heads of a small minority, but I’m giving most of NASCAR Nation enough credit to assume they got it. Besides, I saw on Twitter that it was good for several offers for ice cream.

