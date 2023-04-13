Appeals process fails Kaulig Racing

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel failed Kaulig Racing last week. Where’s the consistency? In case you’re out of the loop, Kaulig’s No. 31 NASCAR Cup Series team of driver Justin Haley was heavily penalized for modified hood louvers on the car ahead of the race at Phoenix Raceway last month. The louvers were confiscated after practice. Days later, the team and Haley were docked 100 owner and driver points and 10 playoff points, and crew chief Trent Owens was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races. The Appeals Panel, then, reduced the points penalty to 75 points and the other penalties remain unchanged.

Here’s the rub — all four Hendrick Motorsports teams were found to be in violation of the same rule at the same time. At least NASCAR was consistent in its original penalty — $100,000 fines, four-race crew chief suspensions snd mirroring points deduction. But that’s where the consistency ended. The Appeals Panel completely rescinded the HMS points penalties a week earlier.

Where’s the justice?

Okay, NASCAR recently tweaked the appeals process, preventing the Appeals Panel from completely removing a portion of a penalty if it determines a violation did, indeed, occur. But that change didn’t come until a day after the Kaulig appeal. Besides, that change in the rules just applies to rules violations going forward, not to violations that have already occurred. And again, the Kaulig violation and the same violation committed by the Hendrick teams happened at the same time.

I get that the individuals on the Panel that heard the Kaulig appeal were different than the ones on the Panel that heard the Hendrick Motorsports appeal. But shouldn’t the HMS appeal the previous week been looked at as a precedent, of sorts, for the Kaulig appeal?

Maybe one Appeals Panel isn’t supposed to consider the decision of a previous Panel. If so, that’s something that needs to change.

I’m not disputing either Appeals Panel decision on its own. I’m just saying that the same decision should’ve been reached in both appeals.

What’s fair for one should be fair for the other. Am I right?

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).