Bally technologies revs up NASCAR slot machines complete with surround sound

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Its great news for players as Bally Technologies, Inc. has approved NASCAR, one of the highly popular and sought-after brands present in the industry of gaming. NASCAR is a top-class certified brand, and Bally has decided to carry its games as well as system businesses such as Virtual Racing NASCAR and slot machine games. Both the systems-driven promotional tool and slot have all the things racing fans love; hence, they can get involved in a highly thrilling gaming experience.

The games were exposed last fall in Las Vegas and are obtainable at casinos only that Boyd Gaming Corp. operated via a short exclusivity contract. Every slot machine has genuine NASCAR images and videos, and they get decorated with pictures of well-known stock cars and drivers. As the slot machines are regarded as the initial games that got certified to a nationally-acknowledged major sports league, people will continue to play their favorite slot game, Judi Slot.

An overview of Bally Technologies Inc

Bally Technologies, Inc. has a history that dates back to 1932, and it designs, operates, manufactures, and distributes progressive systems, gaming devices, and technology solutions all across the globe. The product line of Bally comprises video slots, reel-spinning slot machines, interactive as well as mobile applications, wide-area progressives, lottery, and central-determination platforms and games. You can also hope to get a huge range of slot accounting, casino management, cashless as well as table management solutions.

A general idea of NASCAR

NASCAR or the National Assn. for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. is the authorizing body for one of the premier sports of North America. The races of NASCAR get broadcasted in twenty languages and more than 150 nations. In the United States, the races are broadcasted on TNT, FOX, ESPN2/ESPN/ABC, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and SPEED. NASCAR fans are regarded as one of the most loyal ones. This is the prime reason; more Fortune 100 companies take part in NASCAR than other sports in the world.

NASCAR comprises three national series, NASCAR Nationwide Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, one local grassroots series, four regional series, and two international series. Grand-Am Road Racing is also a vital part of NASCAR, and it is popular for its road courses competition with several classes of cars.

The features of the NASCAR slot

NASCAR has sanctioned 1200+ races at one hundred tracks in 30+ US states, Mexico, and Canada. NASCAR is located in Daytona Beach, and it has offices in 8 cities that are spread all across North America.

The slot NASCAR features three high-octane bonuses, namely, U-Race Bonus, Burnout Free Games, and Pit Stop Bonus. The bonuses are fuelled by the award-winning U-Spin play mechanic and the new U-Race play mechanic, and they propose several chances and awards to advance and rev up the excitement. The bonuses integrate with an opportunity at near-area progressive version, wide-area progressive link, and life-altering progressive award.

Sanctioning of cars

The potent virtual-racing events, besides companion slots, bring the sounds, thrill, and sights of NASCAR right into the casino floors so that more and more players can get involved in the game.