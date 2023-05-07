Busch brothers headline latest additions to Greatest Drivers list

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continued to add to its All-time Greatest Driver list last week with the addition of six drivers — Brad Keselowski, Larry Phillips, Martin Truex Jr., Sam Ard, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch. NASCAR plans to grow the list to 75 by the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Throwback weekend that will culminate in the May 14 running of the Goodyear 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series in celebration of the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary.

The latest additions bring the list to 71. The list started with the 50 Greatest Drivers list compiled for NASCAR’s 50th anniversary in 1998. The last four weeks, five more drivers have been added weekly, except last week with the addition of six because of the joint announcement of brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch on Friday.

Below, is the list, so far, with recent additions highlighted in green:

“Honored and humbled to have been added to #NASCAR75 list of greatest drivers,” Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) tweeted. “This wasn’t ever something I pursued, it just happened. I am so grateful for the support over the years. I want to give a special thank you to my family. We did this together.”

After Kurt Busch ran the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2000, team owner Jack Roush moved him to the Cup Series full-time in 2001. The older Busch ran full-time in NASCAR’s top series for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing before moving to 23XI Racing for 2022. He was, then, forced into retirement during the 2022 season after suffering a concussion during a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Kurt Busch’s retirement ended an era, of sorts, in the Cup Series, as he was the last driver remaining in Cup to compete against Dale Earnhardt in the series.

Busch won 34 times in 776 Cup Series races, his last in his final season at Kansas Speedway. He also was the 2004 Cup Series champion, a second-consecutive series title for Roush.

While finding success early in his Cup Series career, The older Busch brother let everyone know his younger brother, Kyle Busch, was even better.

Kurt Busch was on to something. Kyle Busch has put up NASCAR national-level statistics that have given him a reputation as one of the best NASCAR drivers of all-time. Those stats include over 200 wins across NASCAR’s three national series, surpassing legend Richard Petty. His 102 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and 63 wins in the Truck Series are records in both series.

A 16-year-old Kyle Busch arrived on the Truck Series scene with Roush Fenway Racing and contested six races in an impressive manner before NASCAR upped its minimum age requirement. He returned in the Xfinity Series with Hendrick Motorsports in 2003. He was promoted to full-time Cup competition in 2005 and raced for Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing before moving to Richard Childress Racing for 2023.

Kyle Busch has continued to race part-time in the Xfinity and Truck series, for his own Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. He won an Xfinity driver championship in 2009.

In the Cup Series, Kyle Busch is a two-time champ. His first title came in 2015 with JGR, despite missing the first 11 races of the season because of injury. He added a second Cup championship, also with Gibbs, in 2019.

Kyle Busch continues to pad his stats that include 62 Cup wins. He already has two wins in the series in 2023.Truex and Keselowski also continue to add to their career-stats as still-active Cup Series drivers.



After stints in the Truck Series and, then, the Xfinity Series with an underfunded team, Keselowski joined the JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series team. He put together a partial Cup Series schedule in 2009 with Phoenix Racing and Hendrick Motorsports before being hired by Team Penske to go full-time Cup Series racing in 2010.



Keselowski also raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2010 and won the championship in that series, the first NASCAR national championship for car owner Roger Penske. He, then, gave Penske his first Cup title in 2012.



Keselowski also became a Cup team co-owner ahead of 2022 when he moved from Penske to the rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (formerly Roush Fenway Racing).



Keselowski’s driver stats also include 35 Cup wins, 39 Xfinity wins and one victory in the Truck Series.

“Thank you to all of team members who helped me over the years, sponsors that partnered and fans that cheered. This is truly an honor,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted. “I’m not done yet, though. More races to win and a hunger for a second championship and Daytona 500 win.”

Truex also has championships in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. He won back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2004 and 2005 before going full-time Cup racing in 2006. He has raced at the Cup level for teams including Dale Earnhardt Inc.-turned-Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex won Furniture Row’s only championship in 2017 and moved to JGR in 2020 after FRR shut down. His Cup Series stats also include 32 race wins.

Ard made his name in NASCAR competition in what is now the Xfinity Series in the early years of that series. He competed in what was then the Busch Series in its first three years from 1982 through 1984. He won 22 times in 92 races and finished no worse than second in the championship standings. He won series titles in 1983 and 1984.

Phillips was a legend in NASCAR racing at the local level. He won five national NASCAR Weekly Racing championships in 1989, 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1996. In that span of time, Phillips won 220 of 289 NASCAR-sanctioned races and 13 track championships in three states.

Phillips’, overall, wins tally is unknown, but former crew chief James Ince estimates Phillips won between 1,000 and 2,000 races, according to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

