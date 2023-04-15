Camaro to continue in NASCAR beyond end of production

By AMANDA VINCENT

General Motors recently announced it would stop production of the Chevrolet Camaro in January 2024, but that shouldn’t affect the nameplate’s participation in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, at least for the time being.

According to NASCAR, the Camaro will remain eligible for competition in the Cup and Xfinity Series, because the current generation Camaro was in production when Chevrolet received permission to race it in the two series. The production version of the current generation of Camaro was introduced in 2016. Meanwhile GM contends that the current Camaro will remain in competition next race season and parts will be made available.

GM hasn’t announced a replacement for the Camaro and has not shut the door completely on a Camaro return.

“While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said.

Chevrolet previously halted production of the Camaro in 2002. The nameplate was re-introduced in 2009 with a 2010 model.

