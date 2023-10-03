Charlotte Motor Speedway pit wall goes pink for Roval weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series arrive at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for Saturday (Xfinity) and Sunday (Cup) races on the facility’s oval and infield road-course Roval hybrid course, the pit wall will be pink as in recent October race weekends at CMS. NASCAR personalities and breast-cancer survivors painted the wall in the 11th annual “Paint Pit Wall Pink” event Sept. 26.

“This is one of the most memorable days of the year for us at Charlotte Motor Speedway, because it’s about so much more than motorsports,” CMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter said. “To see the faces of those who have fought their battles and won, to hear stories of perseverance and encouragement for those currently fighting, and to use our platform to raise awareness to truly a noble cause. We’re grateful for a tremendous partnership with Blue Cross NC, and the opportunity to be involved in such a meaningful and impactful event.”

Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace; retired driver Kurt Busch; Xfinity Series drivers Daniel Hemric, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Weatherman and Bayley Currey; and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials joined 60 breast cancer survivors and supporters at this year’s event.

“From the very beginning, the NASCAR industry supported us, and I am thankful for their continued support as we enter year three (of participation),” Busch said. “This program has become something I look forward to every year, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring in the Erik Jones Foundation to help continue to give it life for years to come. After learning more about what motivates Erik’s foundation’s cancer efforts, I felt a partnership with him was a natural evolution of the program. I am thrilled about this partnership and confident Erik’s personal commitment to cancer detection and care will grow this program and positively impact his cancer efforts.”

Cars racing at the Roval will have pink window nets that will be signed by the drivers and auctioned, with proceeds going to the Erik Jones Foundation to be distributed to breast cancer-related charities. The window-net fundraiser, started by Busch and called Window of Hope, is in its third year.

“I’m glad Kurt reached out and suggested my foundation continue this important effort,” Jones said. “Fighting cancer is a very personal issue for me and my foundation. Many folks know that my father died of cancer, but most don’t know my mother is a breast cancer survivor. Everyone involved in my foundation, including my mom, is excited to add a breast cancer component to our efforts. We look forward to building on the legacy Kurt has laid with this program.”

