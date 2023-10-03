Charlotte Roval races to include post-stage cautions

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series playoff races at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday and Sunday will include cautions after stages. Prior to the 2023 race season, NASCAR made a rule change that eliminated the scheduled cautions after stages for races on road courses.

“Probably, the most important part of this decision-making was, if you look back at our five previous road course races (in the Cup Series), although they were competitive, there were some that felt like that were some things we could do differently — obviously going back to the caution stage breaks — that would potentially make our races better,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So we had the option to pull that lever.”

The Cup Series already has contested five road-course races this season. Races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August included only one caution apiece and ran in just over two hours.

Saturday’s 67-lap Xfinity Series race will be comprised of two 20-lap stages and a 27-lap third and final stage. The Cup race on Sunday is scheduled for 109 laps, divided into two 25-lap stages and a 59-lap stage.

NASCAR also plans to move the restart zone to the exit of the frontstretch chicane for both races.

