Coy Gibbs passes away

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR car owner Joe Gibbs and father of 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, passed away at the age of 49. He died in his sleep Saturday night after watching his son win the Xfinity Series title Saturday.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” a statement from JGR on Sunday read. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Coy Gibbs, Vice Chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, also was a NASCAR Truck Series and Xfinity (then-Busch) Series driver between 2000 and 2003. He posted six top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes in 58 Truck Series races and two top-10s in 39 Xfinity races.

“Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family,” a statement from Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson read. “The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.”

Gibbs played college football at Stanford University in the early 1990s and was an NFL assistant coach with the Washington Commanders (then-Redskins).

Gibbs was the husband of Heather Gibbs and father of Ty, Case, Jett and Elle Gibbs and the son of Joe and Pat Gibbs. His brother, J.D. Gibbs passed away in 2019, also at age 49, after battling a degenerative neurological disorder.

