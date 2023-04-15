Dale Jr., Harvick enter CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

At least two NASCAR stars — Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. — have entered the May 17 CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. Harvick will drive a No. 62 Ford fielded by Kevin Harvick Inc. Earnhardt will drive a No. 3 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

For Harvick, the CARS race will provide extra seat time ahead of the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race, also at North Wilkesboro. The All-Star weekend will be the first NASCAR weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway since the track shut down in 1996.

Harvick and Earnhardt, along with former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton and and NASCAR team owner Justin Marks, bought the CARS Tour ahead of the start of the 2023 race season.

“I’m excited to get to North Wilkesboro and compete in the CARS Tour,” Harvick said. “I’ve watched Dale go out and have fun racing with these guys, and I’ve been kind of jealous watching from the sidelines. I want to go out, have fun, get to know the racers who compete in these series regularly, and see how I can help the drivers with my racing knowledge. Short-track racing really is the root that feeds into the higher series and everything we do in racing. The best way to make sure that continues and is strong is to be a part of it, and racing at North Wilkesboro is just one of those steps. It’s going to be a great week with all we have planned between the late model and the Cup car.”

Earnhardt, who retired from competition as a full-time Cup Series driver after 2017, contested a CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro last year. He finished third.

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop (sponsor),” Earnhardt said. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

The CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro will be streamed on FloRacing. Click HERE to subscribe.

