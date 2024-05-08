Dale Jr. part of NASCAR’s new broadcasting landscape

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 06: Carson Kvapil, driver of the #88 Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet, (R) poses with NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 06, 2024 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the broadcast booths of TNT and Amazon Prime Video for live coverage of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, both media outlets announced Tuesday.

Beginning next season, the 13th through 17th races will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and races 18 through 22 will be on TNT. Those portions of the Cup schedule will be sandwiched between races on current NASCAR broadcast partners FOX and NBC.

FOX will carry the Clash and All/Star Race exhibition events, along with the first 12 points-paying races. NBC will have the last 14 races, including the 10-race playoffs.

Most of the Cup Series qualifying sessions the first half of the season also will air on Prime Video.

As previously announced, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will move from FOX and NBC to have its entire schedule on CW, beginning in 2025, through a deal that lasts through 2031.

Since the CW announcement, another announcement revealed that network would begin its relationship with NASCAR this season by broadcasting the final eight races of the 2024 Xfinity Series season — the final regular-season race and the seven-race playoffs.

“As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,” CW Network President Dennis Miller said. “We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW, and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports.”

CW also will broadcast Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions through its deal with NASCAR.

NBC Sports will produce the Xfinity races on CW later this season. NASCAR Productions will produce the CW broadcasts, beginning next season.

Amazon Prime and CW are new to live NASCAR race coverage and Prime’s portion of the schedule will usher in a new era in NASCAR — streaming as the only live viewing option for NASCAR national-level races.

“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fanbase yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.”

While TNT isn’t one of NASCAR’s current broadcast partners, that network isn’t new to NASCAR race coverage. TNT carried broadcasts of a at least a few Cup races per season between 2001 and 2014.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and 15-time Most Popular Driver, has been a part of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team since his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season.

