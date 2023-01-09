Dale Jr. part of new CARS Tour ownership group

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR drivers-turned-NASCAR TV broadcasters Dale Earnhardt Jr. (who also owns a NASCAR xfinity Series team) and Jeff Burton, current NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and NASCAR Cup Series team owner Justin Marks are the new owners of the CARS Tour, an asphalt late-model series and n the southeastern US.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Earnhardt said. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its future.”

The ownership change is expected to be the only change for the series in 2023. The series will continue to run a 19-race schedule under the guidance of Jack McNelly, founder former owner of the series that was founded in 2014.

“Owning and developing the CARS Tour has been an honor and one I’m immensely proud of,” McNelly said. “Fortunately, it’s in the best of hands with this new group. They have the passion and talent to take the Tour to the next level. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for everyone involved. I give my heartfelt thanks to all that have contributed to the success of the series over the years. It has truly been a team effort.”

The first race on the 2023 CARS Tour schedule is March 11 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C.

