Daytona 500 weekend schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series make their official starts of the 2023 race season this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 by the NASCAR Cup Series.

The qualifying process for the Daytona 500 begins Wednesday evening with a traditional single-car, two-round qualifying session to set the front row for the event with the moniker of “The Great American Race.” The remainder of the Daytona 500 starting grid will be set after the running of two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races Thursday night.

Forty-two cars/drivers are on the entry list for the Daytona 500. Forty will make the race, including 36 cars with charters. The six drivers with open, or unchartered, teams who will contend for the other four race starting positions include Jimmie Johnson (No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet), Travis Pastrana (No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota), Chandler Smith (No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet), Conor Daly (No. 50 The Money Racing Team Chevrolet), Zane Smith (No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford) and Austin Hill (No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet).

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off its 2023 season Friday night and the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday evening.

Below, is the schedule of on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway (all times ET):

Wednesday

8:15 p.m. — Daytona 500 front-row qualifying (FS1)

Thursday

5:05-5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — first Bluegreen Duel (FS1)

approximately 8:45 p.m. — second Bluegreen Duel (FS1)

Friday

3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

4:35-5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35-6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series races (20, 20 and 60-lap stages) (FS1)

Saturday

10:30-11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2, FS1 at 11 a.m.)

11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (30, 30 and 60-lap stages) (FS1)

Sunday

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (65, 65 and 70-lap stages) (FOX).

