Daytona International Speedway flooded by Hurricane Ian

By AMANDA VINCENT
Hurricane Ian struck Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sept. 28 and 29, and the 2.5-mile track was flooded. But according to NASCAR Track Property Officer Chip Wile, neither the track surface nor the foundation that supports the track’s banking was damaged.
Dirt behind the track’s banking was washed away, though, and has been replaced. Re-sodding will be necessary.
Track officials still are assessing possible damage to the facility’s buildings.
