Daytona International Speedway flooded by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Dark clouds are seen during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hurricane Ian struck Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sept. 28 and 29, and the 2.5-mile track was flooded. But according to NASCAR Track Property Officer Chip Wile, neither the track surface nor the foundation that supports the track’s banking was damaged.

Dirt behind the track’s banking was washed away, though, and has been replaced. Re-sodding will be necessary.

Track officials still are assessing possible damage to the facility’s buildings.

